Did Steph Curry drop hint about his plan for 2028 Olympics?

Stephen Curry made a massive impact in his first ever Summer Olympics, and the appearance could also wind up being his last.

Curry helped carry Team USA to a gold medal with incredible performances in both the semifinal and final games of the men’s Olympic basketball tournament in Paris. He made eight three-pointers in Sunday’s gold medal game and nine in the semifinals against Serbia.

All of Curry’s 24 points in Team USA’s 98-87 win over France came on three-pointers, including a dagger that inspired the Golden State Warriors star to bust out his trademark celebration (video here).

Following his latest round of heroics on Sunday, Curry said he felt “a lot of relief.” He also hinted that helping Team USA win a gold medal may have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him.

“This might not come around again,” Curry said, via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “It was very, very special.”

Curry might have meant that a gold medal is not guaranteed and is a lot more challenging for the U.S. to capture than people think. However, some interpreted that as an indication from Curry that he will not be taking part in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Though he will be 40 during the next Olympics, the United States is hosting. Basketball will be played in Los Angeles, so Curry might be tempted to represent the team again so close to his home fans. LeBron James, who is 39, proved this year that older players can still make a massive impact for Team USA.

We seem to already have LeBron’s answer about the 2028 Olympics, but Curry will have plenty of time to decide what he wants to do.