Steph Curry delivers awesome quote about ‘history’

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in a must-win, and Stephen Curry had a great way of explaining why his team is not worried about trailing in the playoff series.

The Warriors, who just barely avoided the play-in tournament, did not look prepared to defend their NBA title in Game 1 and Game 2 against Sacramento. They then bounced back with a convincing 114-197 victory in Game 3 on Thursday. Following the win, Curry reminded everyone that Golden State has a “history.”

"They say draymond’s got a history so do we" – Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/vWawIqzRcF — x – Alex (@Dubs408) April 21, 2023

Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest the game before (video here). The NBA said Green’s history as a repeat offender factored into the decision, which is what Curry was referring to with his comment.

The Warriors were said to be furious over the NBA’s decision to suspend Green. Curry’s “history” remark shows that he and his teammates are probably going to use the situation to fuel them.