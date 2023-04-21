 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 21, 2023

Steph Curry delivers awesome quote about ‘history’

April 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Stephen Curry during a playoff game

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after defeating the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night in a must-win, and Stephen Curry had a great way of explaining why his team is not worried about trailing in the playoff series.

The Warriors, who just barely avoided the play-in tournament, did not look prepared to defend their NBA title in Game 1 and Game 2 against Sacramento. They then bounced back with a convincing 114-197 victory in Game 3 on Thursday. Following the win, Curry reminded everyone that Golden State has a “history.”

Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest the game before (video here). The NBA said Green’s history as a repeat offender factored into the decision, which is what Curry was referring to with his comment.

The Warriors were said to be furious over the NBA’s decision to suspend Green. Curry’s “history” remark shows that he and his teammates are probably going to use the situation to fuel them.

Article Tags

Golden State WarriorsNBA playoffs 2023Stephen Curry
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus