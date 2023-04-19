 Skip to main content
Report: Warriors were ‘livid’ over Draymond Green suspension

April 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Draymond Green during a game

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals has proven controversial, but the strongest reaction seems to have come from the Golden State Warriors themselves.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors were “livid” about the suspension, and genuinely did not expect Green to be banned for his stomp on Domantas Sabonis.

“Consider the Warriors, in one word, livid,” Wojnarowski said. “They certainly didn’t agree with the one-game suspension. I think they were surprised at it.”

The Warriors were never going to agree with a suspension, but it is a bit odd that they were so surprised by it. Perhaps they bought into reports that also suggested the outcome was unlikely. Common sense suggested that it was at least on the table, particularly given Green’s history. That turned out to be a decisive factor that worked against him.

The Warriors are, admittedly, not alone in disagreeing with the NBA’s decision. Ultimately, they will have to play a must-win Game 3 against the Kings without him.

