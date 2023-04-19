Report: Warriors were ‘livid’ over Draymond Green suspension

Draymond Green’s suspension for Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals has proven controversial, but the strongest reaction seems to have come from the Golden State Warriors themselves.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors were “livid” about the suspension, and genuinely did not expect Green to be banned for his stomp on Domantas Sabonis.

.@wojespn on the Warriors' reaction to Draymond Green's suspension: "Consider the Warriors, in one word, livid. They certainly didn't agree with the one-game suspension. I think they were surprised at it." pic.twitter.com/0XSP3zOxnC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 19, 2023

“Consider the Warriors, in one word, livid,” Wojnarowski said. “They certainly didn’t agree with the one-game suspension. I think they were surprised at it.”

The Warriors were never going to agree with a suspension, but it is a bit odd that they were so surprised by it. Perhaps they bought into reports that also suggested the outcome was unlikely. Common sense suggested that it was at least on the table, particularly given Green’s history. That turned out to be a decisive factor that worked against him.

The Warriors are, admittedly, not alone in disagreeing with the NBA’s decision. Ultimately, they will have to play a must-win Game 3 against the Kings without him.