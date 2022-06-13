Steph Curry had funny reaction to his purple shoe streak

Steph Curry learned a major fact about his purple shoes on Sunday, but it sounds like he might have preferred not to find out.

Curry has worn his purple Curry 4s in the playoffs three times this season, and the Golden State Warriors have won all three games. That has led to some suggestion that the shoes are a sort of lucky charm, and that was put directly to Curry on Sunday.

Curry, however, didn’t know about that perfect record, and now he’s not so sure he wants to embrace it.

Steph Curry just found out he's 3-0 in his purple Curry 4's 😂#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pUpbp6zVCL — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2022

“I did not even know that, so I appreciate you. I don’t know if that messes with the juju on there if I’m aware of the record.”

Curry even admitted that now he was overthinking the shoes, suggesting this probably wasn’t something he wanted to know.

For what it’s worth, a fashionable good luck charm worked well for the Atlanta Braves in 2021, and they were well aware of it. Curry’s shoe situation may stress him out, but it won’t necessarily kill off their luck.