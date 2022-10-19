Steph Curry recognizes Brittney Griner during championship ring speech

Steph Curry took a moment during his address to the Golden State Warriors crowd on Tuesday night to bring up Brittney Griner.

Curry spoke to the fans in attendance at the Warriors’ opener against the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the game. During his speech for the Warriors’ championship rings ceremony, Curry recognized Griner, whom he called “a very special member of the basketball community.”

“Brittney Griner’s birthday is today. She’s 32 years old. We want to continue to let her name be known. It’s been 243 days since she’s been wrongfully incarcerated in Russia. We hope that she comes home soon and that everybody is doing their part to get her home,” Curry said.

Griner was detained in Russia in February after being caught by Russian customs at an airport in Moscow carrying cartridges of hashish oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty at her July trial to drug possession. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison. The US could be working on a prisoner swap for the former Baylor star.