Video: This shot by Steph Curry was so crazy

Steph Curry is locked in for the Golden State Warriors. A shot he made on Sunday night helped prove that.

The shot clock was nearly expiring around four minutes into Sunday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Curry barely cleared the halfcourt line, dribbled behind his back, and then heaved a shot. The ball went in like nothing:

Nothing but net.

Man, Curry just makes these shots look way too easy. The 33-year-old recently overtook Bradley Beal for the league scoring lead and is averaging 38.2 points per game in April. He’s making 47 percent of his 3-pointers in April, and this shot shows just how dialed in he is.