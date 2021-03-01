Steph Curry thinks Warriors are still targeted by opponents

The Golden State Warriors finished with just 15 wins last season and are a fringe playoff team this year, but Stephen Curry believes they are still circled on a lot of their opponents’ schedules.

Following Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry said he still believes opponents get up to face the Warriors.

“Teams still want to beat us and beat us bad,” he said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “They still have a lot of memories from the last five years.”

It’s hard to tell if some of the lopsided results have been because the Warriors are now outmatched or because teams want to beat them so badly. Both are likely a factor on some nights, but the Lakers are simply a much better team at this point.

The Lakers are 24-11 while Golden State is 19-16. Most people consider the Lakers the favorite to repeat as champions, while the Warriors may not reach the postseason.

Curry can hang onto the idea that teams are gunning for the Warriors if it helps motivate him, but we doubt any of their opponents consider them a huge threat at this point. That’s one of the reasons Charles Barkley gave this recent advice to Draymond Green.