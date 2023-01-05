 Skip to main content
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Warriors name potential Steph Curry return date

January 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Stephen Curry during a playoff game

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after defeating the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors appear close to getting star guard Stephen Curry back in the fold.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry will be re-evaluated this weekend and that the team is targeting a January 13 return for the star guard. That would coincide with the start of the team’s next road trip.

If Curry makes his return on the stated date, he will have missed about a month of action. That is more or less in line with the expectation of a few weeks out when the injury was initially diagnosed.

The Warriors have actually picked things up a bit, going 6-3 in the nine games Curry has missed so far. They will play three more times before the start of the road trip, so they will more or less maintain at least a .500 pace without their star guard. That is as good as the Warriors could have hoped for, and they remain in the Western Conference mix despite a disappointing start to the year.

