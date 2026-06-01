Cheryl Miller had strong words on Caitlin Clark’s heated exchange with Stephanie White

It hasn’t been all that rosy in Indiana Fever land lately. They have dropped their last two games, and perhaps more alarming is the seemingly simmering tension between superstar point guard Caitlin Clark and head coach Stephanie White.

In a video that has since gone viral, Clark and White had a heated exchange on the bench during Saturday’s game against the Portland Fire at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

Please someone explain this to me. Stephanie white and Caitlin Clark

Arguing, so she pulls her out for Raven right there. Poor Justine can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/rfXl63kg85 — CCFC-New season (@sohali2012) May 31, 2026

It was unclear exactly what the crux of their argument was, but it led White to substitute Clark for rookie guard Raven Johnson.

In any case, women’s basketball legend Cheryl Miller did not like seeing a disagreement between a coach and a star player play out so explosively in public.

“Right now, it’s frustration. And unfortunately, it’s boiling over, and it’s being seen,” Miller said during a segment on NBC.

“It’s one thing to have it behind closed doors, but when it spills over, and when the coach has to basically say, ‘You know what, Caitlin, enough is enough, this is too disruptive. In and out, take a seat.’”

Winning is a convenient way to take away the spotlight from such a controversial moment that doesn’t look good for a team.

Unfortunately, the Fever have not won of late. The controversy has only been compounded by their 100-84 loss to the Fire, which dropped Indiana’s record to