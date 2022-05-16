Stephen A. Smith called out for hilarious Devin Booker mistake

Stephen A. Smith gave the Phoenix Suns some well-deserved slander on Sunday, but it turns out that he technically directed it to the wrong person.

The ESPN personality Smith called out the Suns for their miserable showing in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. Specifically, Smith mentioned Chris Paul and Devin Booker by name and tagged them on Twitter.

I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the @dallasmavs look — and how pathetically awful the @Suns look. @CP3 & @DevinBooker31 have been no-shows. I can’t believe this — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 16, 2022

The only problem was that Smith tagged the wrong Booker. He tagged @DevinBooker31, a different Devin Booker who plays professional basketball for a team in Turkey. That Booker hilariously responded to Smith, saying that he didn’t know he had to show up for Suns-Mavs Game 7 because he had a game in Istanbul that day.

I didn’t know I was supposed to show up. I had a game in Istanbul the same day. I’ll be ready next time https://t.co/dqSb6cySTS — Devin Booker (@DevinBooker31) May 16, 2022

Smith really should have known better here. The Suns’ Booker does not even wear No. 31 and has worn the No. 1 jersey for his entire NBA career.

Regardless, the Suns’ Booker would probably still agree with Smith’s assessment. After all, the Suns’ Booker had a profane reaction to Phoenix’s all-time embarrassment on Sunday.