Stephen A. Smith called out for hilarious Devin Booker mistake

May 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith gave the Phoenix Suns some well-deserved slander on Sunday, but it turns out that he technically directed it to the wrong person.

The ESPN personality Smith called out the Suns for their miserable showing in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. Specifically, Smith mentioned Chris Paul and Devin Booker by name and tagged them on Twitter.

The only problem was that Smith tagged the wrong Booker. He tagged @DevinBooker31, a different Devin Booker who plays professional basketball for a team in Turkey. That Booker hilariously responded to Smith, saying that he didn’t know he had to show up for Suns-Mavs Game 7 because he had a game in Istanbul that day.

Smith really should have known better here. The Suns’ Booker does not even wear No. 31 and has worn the No. 1 jersey for his entire NBA career.

Regardless, the Suns’ Booker would probably still agree with Smith’s assessment. After all, the Suns’ Booker had a profane reaction to Phoenix’s all-time embarrassment on Sunday.

