Stephen A. Smith says Jimmy Butler called him out in text message

Stephen A. Smith probably will not be getting a free shipment of Big Face Coffee any time soon.

The ESPN personality Smith revealed after Tuesday’s Game 1 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics that Heat star Jimmy Butler recently called him out in a text message.

“This is a guy that texted me after [the Heat] had won the semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers and said, ‘You and everybody else have slept on me. Imma show y’all what I’m about. Imma show y’all what I’m made of,'” said Smith of Butler.

Indeed, Smith has been one of the main voices criticizing Butler ever since Butler arrived in Miami in 2019. The barbs did not even stop when Butler led the Heat to an NBA Finals berth in his very first season with them.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH … YOU'RE JIMMY FREAKIN' BUTLER! TAKE OVER!"@stephenasmith reacts to Bucks vs. Heat Game 2 😳 pic.twitter.com/qJ9V8VAoNg — First Take (@FirstTake) May 25, 2021

This postseason however, there has been very little reason to criticize Butler, who has looked like a man possessed all throughout. Butler detonated for 41 points in Game 1 against the Celtics, which was his sixth outing of 30 points or more out of 11 appearances these playoffs. The 32-year-old looks like the NBA’s most impactful playoff performer right now, and Smith is not the only one that Butler is making look foolish.