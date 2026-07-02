Stephen A. Smith makes racist comments about the Lakers’ free agent signings

Stephen A. Smith is sparking yet another unsightly controversy this week.

The ESPN personality Smith received backlash on Wednesday with his comments about the Los Angeles Lakers ’ free agent signings. Earlier in the day, the Lakers signed center Walker Kessler and forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili among some other notable names as well.

In response to the moves, Smith went on his self-titled podcast and made some racist remarks. Smith questioned whether the Lakers would succeed with so many “white dudes” on the roster.

“Where the hell the Los Angeles Lakers think they’re going with a bunch of white dudes?” said Smith. “Your three top players are white dudes? Really? This ain’t golf. This ain’t baseball. Hell, it ain’t even soccer.

“This is basketball,” Smith added. “In NBA history, when have you seen your three most prominent players on a basketball player be white? And that takes you to the promised land?”

Here is the full clip of Smith’s remarks (which he even posted prominently onto his X page).

3 WHITE DUDES?! The Lakers Really Think THIS Can Win a Championship?



👇 Watch the full episode. Link in the comments. pic.twitter.com/jTQ2vrDV7C — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 1, 2026

Prior to Wednesday’s signings, the Lakers were already being led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as their two top stars. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht are among the other players on the Lakers’ roster who are of white or European descent.

Still, Smith is judging the Lakers’ players based on the color of their skin rather than their ability to play basketball. That is an inherently racist opinion but one that has unfortunately been expressed before in other corners of sports media as well.