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Lakers invest $131 million just minutes after Walker Kessler trade

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The Lakers logo at half court
Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly throwing money around left and right.

On Wednesday, the Lakers acquired star big man Walker Kessler in a trade with the Utah Jazz and came to an agreement on a four-year, $130 million deal.

Not even one hour later, the Lakers agreed to terms with three other players, beginning with Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is coming to LA on a four-year, $52 million deal.

Right after that, Charania reported that the Lakers are bringing in Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes on a four-year deal worth $60 million.

Then, Pelinka and LA agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton.

All in all, it’s a total of $131 million invested for the three players, and it comes not even one hour after the acquisition of Kessler.

Both Grimes and Mamukelashvili were linked to the Lakers, and the roster is starting to take shape after LeBron James’ decision not to return to LA.

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