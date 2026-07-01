Lakers invest $131 million just minutes after Walker Kessler trade

Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly throwing money around left and right.

On Wednesday, the Lakers acquired star big man Walker Kessler in a trade with the Utah Jazz and came to an agreement on a four-year, $130 million deal.

Not even one hour later, the Lakers agreed to terms with three other players, beginning with Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili , who is coming to LA on a four-year, $52 million deal.

Just in: Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the fourth season, sources tell ESPN. Big fully guaranteed deal for George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports. pic.twitter.com/dN7L6K7SQm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Right after that, Charania reported that the Lakers are bringing in Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes on a four-year deal worth $60 million.

Free agent guard Quentin Grimes has agreed to a four-year, $60 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5mcp4pULuD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Then, Pelinka and LA agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton .

Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/S2MBPxTSH4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

All in all, it’s a total of $131 million invested for the three players, and it comes not even one hour after the acquisition of Kessler.

Both Grimes and Mamukelashvili were linked to the Lakers, and the roster is starting to take shape after LeBron James’ decision not to return to LA .