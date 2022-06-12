Stephen Curry offers update on his foot injury

Stephen Curry showed no signs of being slowed by his foot injury in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and it does not sound like Golden State Warriors fans need to worry about it becoming a lingering issue.

Curry sprained his foot while diving for a loose ball in the Warriors’ Game 3 loss on Wednesday. He stayed down for a while and appeared to be in significant pain. There was some concern that he might be limited by the injury, but that certainly was not the case. Curry played 41 minutes in Game 4 and scored 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting. It was his best performance of the playoffs.

It would be understandable if Curry had a sore foot after the effort he put forth, but he told reporters on Sunday that it feels “great.”

Steph Curry on how the foot feels: “Great.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 12, 2022

That is not a huge surprise given how Curry played. He completely took over in Game 4. If the Warriors go on to win the series, Curry’s performance on Friday will be a big reason why.

Between Curry saying his foot feels great and the comment he made after Game 4, Celtics fans should probably be a bit concerned.