Steve Kerr addresses his incident with Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors appear determined to try to move on after Monday night’s confrontation between coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green.

Kerr on Wednesday apologized for the part he played in the confrontation, which led to Green leaving the bench early in the second half and sitting out the remainder of the game. Kerr said he and Green had apologized to each other, and that he had needed to be calmer in the huddle than he was.

“Monday night was not my finest hour and that was a time I needed to be calm in the huddle, and so I regret my actions in that exchange,” Kerr said, via Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News. “I apologized to Dray. He apologized to me. We both apologized to the team.”

Green and Kerr got into a shouting match in the huddle during Monday’s win over the Orlando Magic. Green largely downplayed the incident, though it was fair to wonder if any bad feelings would linger.

Kerr made clear that Green would retain his lineup spot and essentially indicated that the Warriors were moving on with business as usual. The team will face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in their first game since the incident.