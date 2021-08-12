Steve Kerr explains why he quit Twitter

After over four months of inactivity on Twitter, Steve Kerr is offering an explanation for his continued absence.

The Golden State Warriors head coach told reporters on Thursday that he quit Twitter after making an agreement with center James Wiseman. Kerr then found that he was enjoying his hiatus so much that he never came back.

“It actually started as an agreement with James Wiseman,” said Kerr, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We were on a road trip somewhere, and I asked James how he was doing. It’s obviously a long season, and he had his ups and downs. We were in a conversation about life in general and I asked him about social media. We started talking about it. I said, ‘What you say we take a break, we both take a break for a few weeks. Get off Twitter and anything else you’re on.’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’

“I’ve been off ever since, and it’s been bliss,” Kerr added. “Sometimes I feel, I don’t know if responsibility is the right word, but I do feel that it’s good to speak your mind and share articles that you’ve read. Have a presence. But I also feel social media has been really destructive in a lot of ways and divisive in our country. I found when I got off of it that it was kind of a relief.”

Kerr had been a strong voice on Twitter these last few years, commenting on various sociopolitical issues. He had earned himself over 650,000 followers on the social media platform. But Kerr has not tweeted anything since the end of March and also said Thursday that he has no plans to return.

Kerr’s prolonged break from Twitter might actually be for the best. After all, he once had a pretty funny slip-up on the site.