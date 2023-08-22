Steve Kerr pulls interesting sports ownership move

Despite still being an active NBA head coach, Steve Kerr is dipping his toe into the world of sports ownership.

EuroHoops.net reported on Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors coach Kerr has become a minority owner of Spanish soccer club RCD Mallorca (known as “Mallorca” for short). Mallorca plays in La Liga, the top soccer league in Spain.

The report adds that Kerr is friends with Mallorca majority owner and president Andy Kohlberg. Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash, an ex-Warriors consultant, is another minority owner of Mallorca.

The team welcomed Kerr to their ownership group in a tweet on Tuesday.

Welcome on board, 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐫. 🏀 El nueve veces ganador del anillo de la @NBA se incorpora al Club como accionista. pic.twitter.com/4VB3yj4R8K — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 22, 2023

Mallorca, who finished ninth in La Liga last season, are currently captained by centre-back Antonio Raillo. They also have forward Vedat Muriqi (who was tied for fourth in the league in goals scored last season) and midfielder Dani Rodriguez (who was tied for sixth in assists). Some of Mallorca’s more famous alumni include Marcos Asensio, Giovani Dos Santos, Samuel Eto’o, and Thomas Partey.

Kerr, a four-time champion head coach, is a big soccer fan and previously said that he roots for Liverpool F.C. of the English Premier League. He has already been doing some exciting things this summer and is now adding to his business portfolio as well.