Everyone made the same joke about Steve Nash coaching new Nets

Steve Nash will have a tough task ahead trying to coach the Brooklyn Nets.

Nash is in his first season ever as a head coach. Not only did he have to manage the odd personality of Kyrie Irving, but his job just got tougher. The Nets now have James Harden to go along with Kevin Durant and Irving. Harden is known for dominating the ball offensively, while Irving and Durant all expect to get plenty of shots.

So when the Nets acquired Harden, many made the same joke about what Nash’s job would be like coaching the Nets. Beware that this funny video clip has foul language.

Steve Nash after coaching Kyrie, KD and Harden for a week pic.twitter.com/4grRcLZbcN — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) January 16, 2021

Steve Nash in about 3 Games:

pic.twitter.com/noQmfnCB7l — Zak Noble (@Zaknoble) January 16, 2021

Having talent is a necessary starting point to winning a championship. Having too much talent and personalities makes it very challenging for a coach to manage things.

Best of luck to Nash, who has talked about how he will handle things.