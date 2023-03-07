Report: Grizzlies player had warning for Ja Morant before gun video

Ja Morant’s recent controversy may have been a surprise to some around the NBA, but apparently at least one Memphis Grizzlies player had a warning before it happened.

Morant is currently away from the Grizzlies after he flashed a gun in an Instagram video while clubbing early Saturday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, this incident took place after Memphis center Steven Adams held a players-only meeting where he warned teammates to improve their focus and behavior during road trips.

Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2023

“There was a players-only meeting recently where Steven Adams, their veteran center, spoke out about how the team needs to show better discipline on the road, how they need to stay away from going out while on the road,” Charania said. “I’m told those in the room, when Steven Adams spoke out, they knew exactly who he was directing this to. It was no one other than Ja Morant.”

It is not clear how recently the meeting took place, but Charania makes it clear that it happened before Morant went out after Friday’s loss in Denver. Adams, the most experienced player on the Memphis roster, may not have foreseen this exact issue coming, but it is clear that the 29-year-old harbored at least some concerns about the matter.

Notably, the Grizzlies are just 12-20 on the road this season, compared to 26-5 at home.

Some have made the argument that a lack of veteran leadership in the Memphis locker room helped exacerbate Morant’s problems. Ultimately, at least one player tried to address the issue, but it simply did not work.