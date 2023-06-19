Suns had inside track on Bradley Beal for 1 obvious reason

Bradley Beal is headed to the Phoenix Suns in a move perhaps we all should have seen coming.

The Washington Wizards are trading Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks and a picks swap, according to ESPN.

The Suns were a desirable destination for Beal because they already have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, making them a clear contender. But there is another big reason why a deal was easy to come together.

Beal’s agent is Mark Bartelstein. Guess who the Phoenix Suns’ CEO? Josh Bartelstein, who is Mark’s son.

The Suns always made sense as a trade candidate, plus the contracts of Paul and Shamet are desirable because they’re not guaranteed money beyond next season. But it sure does help when the father and son are heading up the negotiations. That’s certainly the type of deal the two could very easily consummate on Father’s Day.

Next it will be interesting to see what team lands CP3.