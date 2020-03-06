Suns coach has funny reaction to Aron Baynes’ career night

Aron Baynes did not come for the nonsense on Friday night, and even his head coach seemed a little taken aback.

The Phoenix Suns center exploded for a career-high 37 points (including nine three-pointers) in a 127-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Baynes also added 16 rebounds and two blocked shots to round out his stat line.

After the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams gave a hilarious reaction to the seven-footer showing out, seemingly out of nowhere.

“Just how [we] drew it up,” joked Williams, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic.

Phoenix was without Deandre Ayton (ankle) for the contest, but they probably weren’t expecting that kind of outburst from Baynes, especially since he had made 25 total threes for his career entering this season. The Australian used to make headlines for getting literally and figuratively dunked on, but now there is no doubt that he has come into his own.