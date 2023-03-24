 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 24, 2023

Suns have possible return date for Kevin Durant

March 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kevin Durant on the court

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns may soon have the chance to get ready for the playoffs with Kevin Durant in the fold.

The Suns are hoping Durant returns to action next Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That would bring him back with seven regular season games to go.

Durant suffered an ankle injury in pregame warmups on March 8 and has not played since. Since acquiring him in early February, the Suns have only been able to get him on the floor for three games due to various injuries. While it may be dismissed as a major concern, there is no doubt that the Suns would probably have liked to get him more reps with his new teammates before the postseason starts.

The Suns had previously hoped to get Durant back by the end of March. It appears they are going to succeed in that goal barring any setbacks.

Article Tags

Kevin DurantPhoenix Suns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus