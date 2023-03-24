Suns have possible return date for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns may soon have the chance to get ready for the playoffs with Kevin Durant in the fold.

The Suns are hoping Durant returns to action next Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That would bring him back with seven regular season games to go.

Phoenix Suns' 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) is progressing toward a potential return to action on Wednesday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, barring any setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2023

Durant suffered an ankle injury in pregame warmups on March 8 and has not played since. Since acquiring him in early February, the Suns have only been able to get him on the floor for three games due to various injuries. While it may be dismissed as a major concern, there is no doubt that the Suns would probably have liked to get him more reps with his new teammates before the postseason starts.

The Suns had previously hoped to get Durant back by the end of March. It appears they are going to succeed in that goal barring any setbacks.