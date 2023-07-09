Suns player’s brother lands spot with team in Summer League

Adding just one member of the Gordon family this summer was not enough for the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix beat writer Gerald Bourguet reported over the weekend that Eron Gordon has landed a roster spot with the Suns at Summer League. Eron is the younger brother of former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon, who just signed with Phoenix as a free agent earlier in the month.

The 34-year-old Eric is a 15-season NBA veteran who is very well-known around the league for his long-range shooting prowess. But Eron is a much lesser known name. He played in college at Seton Hall before transferring to Valpraiso, posting 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a game in 143 total contests. There is also a third Gordon brother (Evan) who played college basketball at Liberty, Arizona State, and Indiana (Eric’s alma mater).

It is unclear if Eron will actually get a chance to make the Suns or if this is just a goodwill gesture by the team following Eric’s arrival. But Phoenix is trying to find cheap talent absolutely anywhere that they can and were recently linked to another guy with a famous last name.