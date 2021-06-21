Were Suns getting strategy help from Chris Paul during Game 1?

Chris Paul couldn’t be around the Phoenix Suns on Game 1 Sunday, but he may have found another way to communicate his points with the team.

Paul’s brother C.J. was courtside for Sunday’s game despite Paul’s absence due to COVID protocols. After the game, Suns forward Jae Crowder suspected Paul was texting his brother with strategy, because C.J. had been yelling tips that sounded like they came from his absent teammate.

Jae Crowder told me he suspects Chris Paul was texting his brother CJ during the game because CJ was yelling out strategy points from the sideline. Jae: “I know that was CP.” The Clippers got their own brother-assist from Markieff Morris, who was courtside/helping twin Marcus https://t.co/uLK48HDUTe — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 20, 2021

You have to think being unable to play in Game 1 was killing Paul. If that was him relaying some things to the team through his brother, it’s hard to blame him for wanting to be involved. Fortunately, the team had other ways of keeping him involved as well.

Paul’s status for Game 2 remains to be determined, with coach Monty Williams characterizing the star point guard as day-to-day.