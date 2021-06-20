Chris Paul FaceTimed with Suns after Game 1 win

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals without Chris Paul, but made sure he was part of the postgame celebration.

The Suns spoke to Paul on FaceTime after their 120-114 win over the Clippers. Coach Monty Williams said this was standard for any player away from the team, but admitted that Paul was pleased with the win.

#Suns had Chris Paul on FaceTime, after the game, but Monty Williams said that's what they do when a player is out. He said Paul was excited 'for sure' #NBAPlayoffs #NBA #Clippers — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 20, 2021

According to forward Jae Crowder, Paul was excited, but made clear that the Suns still have a ways to go in the series.

Jae Crowder said Chris Paul was excited for the win on FaceTime but he held up one finger for one win and expressed eagerness to return. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 20, 2021

Paul remains in COVID-19 protocols and has reportedly tested positive for the virus. The Suns are characterizing him as day-to-day, but it’s not clear when he’ll be allowed to rejoin the team. The Suns getting a Game 1 win without him was huge, but they’ll definitely want him back as soon as possible. They won’t want to need to rely on Devin Booker putting up a performance like this every game.