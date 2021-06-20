 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 20, 2021

Chris Paul FaceTimed with Suns after Game 1 win

June 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Chris Paul Suns

The Phoenix Suns won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals without Chris Paul, but made sure he was part of the postgame celebration.

The Suns spoke to Paul on FaceTime after their 120-114 win over the Clippers. Coach Monty Williams said this was standard for any player away from the team, but admitted that Paul was pleased with the win.

According to forward Jae Crowder, Paul was excited, but made clear that the Suns still have a ways to go in the series.

Paul remains in COVID-19 protocols and has reportedly tested positive for the virus. The Suns are characterizing him as day-to-day, but it’s not clear when he’ll be allowed to rejoin the team. The Suns getting a Game 1 win without him was huge, but they’ll definitely want him back as soon as possible. They won’t want to need to rely on Devin Booker putting up a performance like this every game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus