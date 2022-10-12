Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.

Clarkson, who began his career in the Pacific Division with the Los Angeles Lakers, has averaged 16.8 points and 2.3 assists per game over the last three seasons in Utah. A Sixth Man of the Year winner in 2021, Clarkson is owed $13.3 million this season and has a $14.2 million player option for 2023-24.

Crowder, who already played on the Jazz for two seasons from 2018 to 2019, is older and less potent of an offensive player than Clarkson, meaning that Phoenix may have to include some draft-pick sweetener to any such trade. But one can easily envision a scenario where the Suns successfully acquire Clarkson while Crowder gets bought out by the rebuilding Jazz and ends signing up with one of his preferred destinations.