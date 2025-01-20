Surprising NBA rookie set to compete in Dunk Contest

One interesting competitor will be getting a chance to pull a Kobe Bryant and win the Dunk Contest as a rookie.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported Monday that San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle has committed to participate in this year’s Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Calif. The 20-year-old Castle is the first known participant in the 2025 contest, which will be held on Feb. 15.

Castle, a former national champion at UConn, was the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft. He is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game this season and looks like the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year in a weak class (especially after the other previous frontrunner was lost for the year with injury).

The 6-foot-6 Castle certainly has the athleticism to put on a show. Some online video compilations have showcased his high-flying skills in the NBA.

But Castle is still not the name that you would expect to help headline an NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Perhaps though this is the best that the league can do at this point given the number of A-list stars who flat-out refuse to compete in the event.