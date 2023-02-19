Ja Morant reveals whether he will ever do Dunk Contest

One of the NBA’s very best in-game dunkers … will apparently be sticking to in-game dunks.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with reporters at All-Star Weekend on Saturday and was asked what it would take for him to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. Morant responded with a definitive answer.

“I’m not doing the Dunk Contest,” said Morant.

Ja Morant was asked what it would take for him to do the Slam Dunk Contest. “I’m not doing the dunk contest.” pic.twitter.com/unQYmFhazd — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 18, 2023

The 23-year-old Morant is atop every basketball fan’s Dunk Contest wishlist. He has a Jordan-esque vertical with Darryl Dawkins-esque power … all in an unassuming 6-foot-2 frame. Perhaps the best display of Morant’s skills came last month when he dunked a defender into another plane of consciousness.

But when it comes to the glitz and glamour of the Dunk Contest, Morant is a hard pass (saying in the past that he has one major problem with the event). Nonetheless, the competition still looks to be in very good hands with the dazzling display that we saw this year from Mac McClung.