Tacko Fall goes viral for his strange free throw form

Bill Cartwright is old news and Chuck Hayes should move over because we officially have a new awkward free throw god.

Veteran big Tacko Fall, who is playing for the Utah Jazz in Summer League, went viral this week for his bizarre form at the foul line. Fall squared up to shoot and, as if somebody had unplugged his controller for a split second, jerked rigidly before flinging a one-handed crane shot toward the rim.

The unusual spectacle confused many, including Dallas Mavericks players JaVale McGee and Spencer Dinwiddie. Take a look.

JaVale McGee and Spencer Dinwiddie is all of us watching this Tacko Fall free throw 😅 (via basketballsoul007/TT) pic.twitter.com/6i3NRgLGEK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2022

The 7-foot-6 Fall does not shoot free throws very often. He has attempted just 25 of them over three total NBA seasons (converting on eight for a 32.0 percent success rate). Fall has always had a peculiar free throw form, but it at least used to look slightly more fluid. Here is what Fall looked like at the line as a Boston Celtic in the 2020-21 season.

Fall did go 2-for-5 (40 percent) on free throws during the Summer League game in question, so his form technically marks an improvement. But overall, Fall has been the gift that just keeps on giving, as he also had another insane viral moment in Summer League a few days prior.