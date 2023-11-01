Terance Mann goes viral for seemingly cold stare at James Harden in Clippers’ locker room

Newly acquired Los Angeles Clippers player James Harden made an appearance Tuesday before his new team took on the Orlando Magic. The scene might have been a little awkward for Terance Mann.

The Clippers finally landed Harden via trade on Tuesday after weeks of speculation. Full details of the deal can be found here.

On the same day that the trade was reported, Harden arrived at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. and paid a visit to LAC’s locker room.

Harden walked in and shared a warm moment with former teammate Russell Westbrook.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook reunited in LA pic.twitter.com/42onQFAqz1 — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 1, 2023

Fans on X who saw the clip couldn’t help but notice Mann, who was beside Westbrook, barely looking up from using his phone. He seemed to give Harden a passing glance and just went about his business.

Terrence Mann be like pic.twitter.com/dN1mFPY7cH — reze wong (@rezewong) November 1, 2023

why Mann looking at him like that lmao — (@HatingPublicly) November 1, 2023

Terence Mann eyeing Harden cause he know he about to lose minutes pic.twitter.com/PhjOro1D5l — Rich (@RembertDesigns) November 1, 2023

Mann remained on his phone as Harden was seen chatting with Westbrook, Paul George, and PJ Tucker.

Paul George + James Harden + Russell Westbrook in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/coVUdBdsyX — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 1, 2023

It’s impossible to tell what exactly Mann was feeling at the moment Harden entered. But it seems safe to say he did not seem enthusiastic about the former Sixers’ arrival.

Mann was heavily reported as a potential trade piece coveted by Sixers president Daryl Morey in any return for Harden.

The Clippers were able to acquire Harden without giving up Mann. However, it’s hard not to imagine that the scene would be a bit uncomfortable for Mann, whose playing time will likely lessen in favor of Harden.

Mann missed the Clippers’ first three games with an ankle injury sustained during the preseason. He has averages of 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game across 4 seasons with LAC.