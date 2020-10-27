Magic’s Terrence Ross thinks Pat Riley was being salty with asterisk comment

Orlando Magic star Terrence Ross thinks Pat Riley was being salty with his comments about the recent NBA Finals.

Riley, who is the president of the Miami Heat, recently said the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship comes with an asterisk. He clarified that the asterisk is because the Heat had so many injuries in the Finals and essentially played the series without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo.

Ross saw Riley’s comments via a Bleacher Report Instagram post. The Magic guard commented with a few salt shaker emojis.

Orlando's Terrence Ross thinks Pat Riley is a little salty over the Heat's Finals loss to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/8JfuViZGkk — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 27, 2020

Many people who saw the comments probably thought Riley was being salty about his team losing. Riley does have some history as a former Lakers coach and probably wanted to beat them. Plus he has to be bitter about his team not being at full strength for the Finals.

As for Ross, his Magic were eliminated by the Bucks in the first round. Ross was the team’s third-leading scorer at 14.7 points per game.