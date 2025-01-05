The Miz takes shot at James Harden during Clippers game

WWE Superstar The Miz took a shot at James Harden during an interview at the Los Angeles Clippers’ game on Saturday night.

The Miz was at the game to promote an upcoming “WWE Raw” that will be held at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday night, which is the new home of the Clippers. He was interviewed by the Clippers’ TV broadcast and promoted the upcoming wrestling show.

“As you look at these Clippers behind us, which of them would make the best WWE wrestler?” The Miz was asked.

“James Harden, just not in the playoffs. Regular season James Harden is definitely the WWE Superstar,” The Miz said.

The interviewer of course had to defend Harden, but The Miz still stood on his point.

WWE Superstar, The Miz, speaks to the Clippers sideline reporter, only to upset the entire announce team making fun of James Harden’s clutch gene. pic.twitter.com/hOFha4xoHT — Dr. Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) January 5, 2025

Harden has been known throughout his career for being a monster in the regular season, only to shrink and fail to deliver in the postseason. He’s no longer a No. 1 option, but his reputation still precedes him. Just ask The Miz.