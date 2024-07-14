3-time NBA champion eyeing return to league

Even at 37 years old, one longtime NBA veteran still has his hoop dreams.

Former NBA champion Danny Green hosted the “Ballin’ in the RGV” basketball camp in Edinburg, Tex. over the weekend. At the event, Green briefly spoke with reporters and said he is still looking to return to the NBA.

“I would love to come back if I had the opportunity,” said Green, per Blake Holland of ValleyCentral.com. “I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open.”

Green, a 3-and-D specialist, has won three total NBA championships with three different teams (San Antonio, Toronto, and the L.A. Lakers). He also made an All-Defensive Second Team in 2016-17 and is a 40.0 percent career three-point shooter.

But Green has plenty of mileage, having turned 37 in June with 15 career seasons now under his belt. On top of that, Green notably suffered a torn ACL and LCL in Apr. 2022 and has only appeared in 13 total games since then (with Memphis, Cleveland, and Philadelphia).

It is worth noting that Green was done a little dirty by his last NBA team. While the hesitance to sign him is understandable, it is also understandable that Green wants to go out on his own terms, if at all possible.