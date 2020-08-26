Thunder-Rockets boycotting playoff game, Lakers-Blazers may do the same

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to boycott a playoff game on Wednesday. They will not be the last.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will reportedly boycott Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series, which was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Notably, Chris Paul, the star guard for the Thunder, is the president of the NBPA.

There was no word yet on the third game of the day between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that those teams were also leaning toward boycotting.

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward boycotting Game 5 tonight, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020

The Thunder-Rockets contest marks the second game of the day to be boycotted in protest of police violence. The Bucks refused to play Game 5 of their series earlier Wednesday.