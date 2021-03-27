Tilman Fertitta traded his stars to rivals of Sixers to spite Daryl Morey?

James Dolan may have new competition for the pettiest owner in the NBA.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas tweeted this week that the icy relationship between Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey encouraged Fertitta to send his star players to rivals of the Sixers. Dumas mentions James Harden, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and PJ Tucker, who was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Something similar also happened with Victor Oladipo, whom the Rockets acquired as part of the Harden deal. Houston traded Oladipo to the Miami Heat, last season’s Eastern Conference champion, for pennies on the dollar.

Morey was GM of the Rockets for 13 years. But he had a falling out with Fertitta that helped lead to his departure from the team last summer.

We know Fertitta does not want to do business with Morey and the Sixers. But intentionally trying to sabotage them by helping out their rivals is on a different level of spitefulness entirely.

Photo: Diego Pimentel/Flickr via CC0