Anthony Edwards throws down most disrespectful dunk of the year

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on Monday submitted his unofficial entry for dunk of the year.

The Timberwolves trailed 66-65 midway through the third quarter at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During a fastbreak, Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit Edwards in stride with a perfect pass. Instead of taking an additional dribble toward the rim, Edwards immediately took off from several feet outside the restricted circle. The 2-time All-Star baptized Jazz big man John Collins with a vicious poster jam.

ANTHONY EDWARDS OMG 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/AJP27GCkxG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2024

Edwards himself couldn’t believe what he had done. The Timberwolves star watched a replay of his dunk during a postgame interview, calling it the “best of my career.”

Anthony Edwards reacting to a replay of the dunk pic.twitter.com/yEfQYXVfy0 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 19, 2024

The dunk may have also woken Edwards up during the game itself. He recorded a full stat line of 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists after the highlight play.

Anthony Edwards tonight: Before the dunk —

9 PTS | 1 REB | 3 AST After the dunk —

23 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST He dunked it with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/NaJBT1jIIf — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2024

Edwards has a legitimate case to be considered the most electrifying player in the NBA today. He nearly pulled off a similar slam on 3-time block champ Anthony Davis just over a week ago.

The Timberwolves star also shook up social media earlier this month with his insane game-sealing block against the Indiana Pacers. Edwards hit his head on the rim and was nearly horizontal in the air when he swatted Aaron Nesmith’s potential game-tying layup (video here).

Edwards led the Timberwolves to a 114-104 win over the Jazz. He finished with 32 points on 13/23 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 8 assists.