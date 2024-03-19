 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards throws down most disrespectful dunk of the year

March 18, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards dunks over John Collins

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on Monday submitted his unofficial entry for dunk of the year.

The Timberwolves trailed 66-65 midway through the third quarter at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During a fastbreak, Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit Edwards in stride with a perfect pass. Instead of taking an additional dribble toward the rim, Edwards immediately took off from several feet outside the restricted circle. The 2-time All-Star baptized Jazz big man John Collins with a vicious poster jam.

Edwards himself couldn’t believe what he had done. The Timberwolves star watched a replay of his dunk during a postgame interview, calling it the “best of my career.”

The dunk may have also woken Edwards up during the game itself. He recorded a full stat line of 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists after the highlight play.

Edwards has a legitimate case to be considered the most electrifying player in the NBA today. He nearly pulled off a similar slam on 3-time block champ Anthony Davis just over a week ago.

The Timberwolves star also shook up social media earlier this month with his insane game-sealing block against the Indiana Pacers. Edwards hit his head on the rim and was nearly horizontal in the air when he swatted Aaron Nesmith’s potential game-tying layup (video here).

Edwards led the Timberwolves to a 114-104 win over the Jazz. He finished with 32 points on 13/23 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

