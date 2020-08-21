Timberwolves open to trade of No. 1 draft pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday won the NBA Draft Lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. The team may be thrilled to have the top pick, but they are also considering all options, including a trade.

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas told reporters on Thursday that the team is open to everything.

“We have an open mind as we go through all of this. We want to do what’s best for this organization. And it means being thorough, being diligent and looking at every option. Draft, trade, free agency, whatever the case may be,” he said, via reporter Jon Krawczynski.

Whatever the Timberwolves decide to do with the pick, this is a big break for the team.

They hit big with the Karl-Anthony Towns pick at No. 1 overall in 2015 and had a nice pick of Zach LaVine the year before. But they haven’t drafted well since. This will mark an opportunity for the franchise to add an extra piece to Towns and D’Angelo Russell and possibly give them a playoff core.

Minnesota has only made the playoffs once since 2004 and had the second-fewest wins in the league this season.