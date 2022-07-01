Tom Brady has great reaction to viral Anthony Edwards video

Anthony Edwards posted a video on TikTok Wednesday showing him throwing a deep touchdown pass, and Tom Brady was impressed.

On Thursday, Brady quote-tweeted a video of the throw that Edwards shared via Twitter, and added a funny message for Edwards.

“Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL,” Brady wrote.

Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 30, 2022

Edwards responded to Brady and joked that he would be a good replacement for the now-retired Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay.

“Gronk gone, so what’s up???” Edwards wrote.

While both sides appeared to be joking, Edwards has a cannon for an arm. After his throw, Edwards said in the video that he would try out for the Atlanta Falcons if his NBA career didn’t pan out. The Falcons do have some question marks at the position, with an inconsistent Marcus Mariota and two unproven options in rookie Desmond Ridder and Feleipe Franks on the roster.

Edwards has had a successful NBA career so far, which means that he won’t be joining Brady in the NFC South anytime soon. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Timberwolves last season.