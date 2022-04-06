Eastern Conference team has trade interest in Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert would receive significant trade interest if the Utah Jazz ever decided to make him available.

The Jazz have been a solid team the last five seasons and are headed for another playoff berth this season. But there seems to be something off about the fit between Gobert and their other star player, Donovan Mitchell.

There have been continual rumors suggesting Gobert and Mitchell are not getting along. So there is some thinking that Utah could make big changes if they fail to advance past the first round of the playoffs. That line of thinking led some to figure Gobert could become a trade candidate.

The Dallas Mavericks have already been identified as a team with interest in Gobert. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor says the Toronto Raptors have made it known they are also interested if Gobert is made available.

A Utah Jazz source laughed at the idea of trading Rudy Gobert to the Dallas Mavericks. “We are not doing that” …I have also confirmed that the Toronto Raptors have made their interest in trading for Rudy Gobert know, should he become available this summer.#TakeNote — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) April 5, 2022

Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He may have some offensive shortcomings, but he is a game-changer on the defensive end and a major presence in the middle. He leads the NBA with 14.7 rebounds per game this season.

Toronto’s interest in Gobert makes plenty of sense. They have Pascal Siakam making big money, but could use OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. as potential trade chips to match salary.

Photo: Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports