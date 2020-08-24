Toronto Raptors’ bench sets record with huge 100-point game

The Toronto Raptors’ bench set a record during the team’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

The Raptors beat the Nets 150-122 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series to get the sweep. The bench accounted for 100 of the team’s 150 points, which is an NBA record for points scored by a bench during a game.

Norman Powell led the bench with 29 points and thought the record was “cool.”

“I think it’s cool, neat to have your name etched in the record book. It’s cool, I guess. (But) my main focus is winning… It’s a cool record to have but I’m not gonna harp on it or think about it. On to the next,” Powell said via TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

In addition to Powell, Serge Ibaka scored 27, Terence Davis had 14, and Matt Thomas scored 12 points.

The Raptors’ bench got the funny Wilt Chamberlain treatment:

In addition to the 100 bench points setting an NBA record, the team’s 150 points and 39 assists also marked new franchise playoff records.

Toronto will face Boston in the second round of the playoffs after both teams swept in the first round.