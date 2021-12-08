Trae Young calls out Hawks writer over insult

Trae Young refuses to give a local writer a pass just because he covers Young’s team.

Atlanta Hawks beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic got into it with a Twitter user this week. The user criticized the premise of one of Kirschner’s articles and then said that they were not going to pay to read it as the article was paywalled. Kirschner fired back by calling the user “broke.”

Let me guess, you didn’t read the story or have no reading comprehension. Which one is it? — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) December 7, 2021

Cool. Say you’re broke and continue about your day — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) December 7, 2021

Kirschner’s tweet drew the attention of the Hawks star Young.

“Smh, who says this?!?” wrote Young. “I ain’t buying that article.. what that make me?! #NextQuestion”

Smh, who says this?!? I ain’t buying that article.. what that make me?!🤔🤡 #NextQuestion https://t.co/iRiLMiKicQ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 8, 2021

That is basically a checkmate from Young, the biggest star of the team that Kirschner covers. Young also recently got a $207 million max extension from the Hawks that kicks in next season. He is definitely not broke.

As part of his coverage of the Hawks, Kirschner has written negative articles about Young and teammates before. Perhaps that played a part in Young’s scathing reponse to him here as well.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports