Trae Young responds to reported incident with teammate John Collins

Trae Young does not think that there is anything to worry about with his fellow Atlanta Hawks star.

The Hawks guard responded on Friday to reports of a recent argument that he had with teammate John Collins during a film session.

“Of course if there’s anything out there publicly, I always go directly to [that person],” said Young, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. “As for the John [Collins] incident, me and him talked about it as soon as it got out the next day and we were both confused. It just got out and it was over a regular film session. So there’s no beef or anything in there to begin with.

“There hasn’t been any locker room issues on my side,” added the All-Star guard. “Anything that people were saying about locker room issues, there hasn’t been one. It’s all about our team and how we’ve been trying to get better in film sessions.”

Collins was reportedly frustrated about his involvement in the offense. He also called for better ball movement and shot-clock management.

The 22-year-old Young, who is averaging 26.2 points and 8.8 assists per game this season, has one of the highest usage rates in the league. Under his leadership, Atlanta, currently the No. 7 seed in the East, has a legitimate shot at the playoffs this year. But for them to actually hang with the NBA’s best, a more balanced offensive approach will probably be needed.