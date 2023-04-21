Trae Young could be target for Lakers?

Could Trae Young be trading Magic City for the City of Angels?

Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports spoke this week with an anonymous NBA executive who believes that the Lakers might be a possible trade suitor for the Atlanta Hawks star Young.

“They went out and got tradeable pieces,” said the executive of the Lakers. “If the Hawks don’t make a move in the summer, the Lakers would be a possibility next season. It would take a lot, and things would have to align just right for that … But this is one they [the Lakers] have been watching.”

The Lakers are linked to so many stars (in both trade and free agent rumors) every season. But there is intrigue here when it comes to Young specifically. A two-time NBA All-Star, Young is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and several other Lakers. Recent reports also suggested that the Hawks have a newfound openness to trading away Young.

The 24-year-old Young is still under contract for four more seasons at an exorbitant $178 million (though with an early termination option for the final season). That means a trade will be neither cheap nor easy for the Lakers to pull off. But with the star-driven Lakers seemingly having an unhappy point guard right now, this may be something to file away for future reference.