Reporter has intriguing comment about Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks’ trade deadline moves have raised some questions about star guard Trae Young.

In an appearance on NBATV, NBA reporter Chris Haynes suggested that Young may be disillusioned with the direction of the Hawks. Haynes also wrote on X that Young’s future with Atlanta is “becoming murky,” suggesting that it is a topic that may be revisited by both parties in the offseason.

“(Young) is a fierce competitor. He wants to win. I’m just saying — he wants to win. The direction of the Hawks is very unique considering they know where he stands and what he wants to accomplish.”

Haynes added that the San Antonio Spurs had considered pursuing Young via trade before ultimately landing De’Aaron Fox instead, as Fox was easier to acquire.

Trae Young’s future with Atlanta Hawks is becoming murky. pic.twitter.com/7PPSdBGzLz — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2025

The clear message is that Young might not be happy with where the Hawks seem to be going. They traded away forward De’Andre Hunter on Thursday in a move that strongly suggests they are not aggressively trying to win this season, and entered play Thursday ninth in the Eastern Conference at 23-28. They do not appear close to serious contention, and Young may force them into a decision as he enters the second-to-last year of his contract next season.

Trade rumors regarding Young have come and gone over the past few years. Those rumors may escalate this offseason as the Hawks consider where they are at as a franchise, and Young ponders whether he wants to commit to the Hawks long-term.

Young is averaging 23.2 points and a league-leading 11.5 assists per game on the season. He did not make the All-Star Game despite those numbers, which he has been quite sour about publicly.