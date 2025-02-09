Very troubling report emerges about Joel Embiid’s health

Groundhog Day is over, but you wouldn’t know it based off the continued bad news about Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Milwaukee Bucks on national television Sunday. While the 76ers star center Embiid played in the game, Lisa Salters of ESPN shared a very troubling report about his health during a live report from the sideline.

Salters said that she recently spoke to Embiid and revealed that Embiid believes that “it will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period” in order for his troublesome left knee to get right.

The former NBA MVP Embiid first injured his left knee almost exactly a year ago when Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga fell into him, resulting in a torn lateral meniscus. Embiid underwent surgery at the time but returned after two months to play in the postseason and even suited up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics last summer.

But that left knee continues to plague Embiid, and he has already missed extended time this season with what the 76ers have been calling “left knee injury management.” With unrelated foot and face issues also costing him some time, Embiid is already up to 36 missed games this year.

We recently heard that the 76ers were growing frustrated with Embiid’s continued lack of availability due to injuries. With the team currently at a dismal 20-31 and Embiid now apparently playing through an issue that is worse than what the 76ers have revealed publicly, they may have to have a conversation at some point about shutting Embiid down for the year. With Embiid, 30, also under contract for three more guaranteed years and with a player option for a fourth year, Philly might also need to have an internal conversation about Embiid’s longer-term future with them.