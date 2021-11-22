 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident

November 21, 2021
by Darryn Albert

LeBron James' incident with Isaiah Stewart

Twitter certainly did not disappoint with their reaction to the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart brouhaha on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward James and the Detroit Pistons big Stewart were in the middle of perhaps the melee of the NBA season when the former caught the latter with a dirty shot in the third quarter (video here).

Stewart was absolutely incensed about the elbow and responded by trying to fight James along with literally every other Laker.

It did not take long for social media to open up a treasure chest of reaction memes. Take a look at some of the very best ones, including funny swipes at the Lakers, WWE references, and jokes about Malice at the Palace 2.0.

The 20-year-old Stewart was a little-known second-year big man before Sunday’s incident. But in coming for The King and anybody else who got in his way, Stewart has forever immortalized himself in both basketball and meme culture. Maybe Stewart has officially replaced this guy as the NBA’s most memeable player.

