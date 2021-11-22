Twitter reacts to LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart incident

Twitter certainly did not disappoint with their reaction to the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart brouhaha on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward James and the Detroit Pistons big Stewart were in the middle of perhaps the melee of the NBA season when the former caught the latter with a dirty shot in the third quarter (video here).

Stewart was absolutely incensed about the elbow and responded by trying to fight James along with literally every other Laker.

It did not take long for social media to open up a treasure chest of reaction memes. Take a look at some of the very best ones, including funny swipes at the Lakers, WWE references, and jokes about Malice at the Palace 2.0.

Isaiah Stewart waiting for Lebron after the game pic.twitter.com/NxuR75CEdk — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 22, 2021

“Suspend everyone not named Lebron” pic.twitter.com/PWMhNaQ7Mo — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 22, 2021

This MF Isaiah Stewart went off bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/Op1yYV8s20 — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) November 22, 2021

Lakers shielding LeBron from Stewart is the best team D they’ve played all season — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) November 22, 2021

LeBron hiding behind DeAndre Jordan when Isaiah Stewart came after him: pic.twitter.com/XgJsBBZB2O — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) November 22, 2021

Isaiah Stewart when he sees LeBron trying to leave the arena after the game 😭 pic.twitter.com/ptQ6IcvYaf — Armanjot (@armanjot_bhangu) November 22, 2021

LeBron looking at Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/BRWrRzvqiC — JcF¡g3r0@ (@YaboiJohn10) November 22, 2021

Isaiah Stewart looking for Lebron in the locker room pic.twitter.com/eZdVaknAuU — Paulos Yoseph (@yosephpaulos) November 22, 2021

The 20-year-old Stewart was a little-known second-year big man before Sunday’s incident. But in coming for The King and anybody else who got in his way, Stewart has forever immortalized himself in both basketball and meme culture. Maybe Stewart has officially replaced this guy as the NBA’s most memeable player.