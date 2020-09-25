Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry taking care of him after big game

Tyler Herro put the Miami Heat on his back in their Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and the rookie’s girlfriend seems just as impressed as the rest of us.

After Herro scored 37 points in Miami’s 112-109 win, someone tweeted at his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry and joked that she “better treat him nice tonight.” Let’s just say it sounds like she had him covered.

It’s amazing what one huge game can do for a player’s career.

Herro’s huge night in Game 4 put him in some truly elite NBA company. No one expected the 13th overall pick in the draft to put the Heat on his back in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that’s exactly what happened. He and his lady friend may have even more to celebrate after Game 5.