Tyler Herro has message for Blazers after passing on trade

Tyler Herro was set to be the centerpiece of any deal the Miami Heat made to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. That deal did not happen, and Herro will be back with the Heat for the 2023-24 season.

Herro was asked about the trade rumors at media day on Monday, and he was dismissive of both the Blazers and any other team that passed on the chance to acquire him.

𝐓𝐘𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐎 👀 “I’m not gonna say too much, I know my value” “For the team’s that didn’t want me, that’s on you. For the team’s that do want me, you’ll see why you want me.” “I’m ready to play the best … Portland ain’t the best so I’m not worried about Portland” pic.twitter.com/CSrTzfhlqd — ESPN WEST PALM (106.3 FM) (@ESPNWestPalm) October 2, 2023

“I’m not gonna say too much. I know my value,” Herro said. “For the teams that didn’t want me, that’s on you. For the teams that do want me, you’ll see why you want me.

“I’m ready to just play the best. Portland ain’t the best, so I’m not really worried about Portland.”

The Blazers and Heat never got particularly close to a Lillard trade, partly because the Blazers never seemed particularly interested in acquiring Herro. Recent reports suggest that the Heat may still want to trade the guard, so this could be a message to his current team as well as any that might be interested in adding him.

It was not long ago that Herro was viewed as a potential Heat centerpiece for years to come. The 23-year-old averaged 20.1 points per game last season and shot nearly 44 percent from three-point range, though Miami reached the NBA Finals last season even though Herro was hurt for virtually the entire playoff run.