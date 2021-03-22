Heat hoping to make significant moves before trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is looming less than 72 hours away, and the Miami Heat definitely appear to be one of the teams to watch this week.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Heat are being linked to two potentially significant moves. They are viewed as the frontrunner to sign LaMarcus Aldridge in the event that the San Antonio Spurs fail to find a trade for the forward and are forced to buy him out. In addition, the Heat are said to “covet” Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in a trade.

A big week looms for the Miami Heat, who continue to strongly covet Kyle Lowry via trade and who league sources increasingly peg as the most likely landing spot for LaMarcus Aldridge — provided San Antonio can't find an Aldridge trade before Thursday's deadline and buys him out. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 22, 2021

If Aldridge looks likely, Lowry is going to be much harder. While he might not be eager for a trade, he does have a friendship with Jimmy Butler that could make Miami attractive. What isn’t clear is how eager the Raptors are to move Lowry, though it sounds like there may have been some exploratory talks.

The Heat are the reigning Eastern Conference champions, but sit fifth right now at 22-21. A big addition might be just what they need to jumpstart their season.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0