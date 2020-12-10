Heat unwilling to include Tyler Herro in potential James Harden trade?

Tyler Herro was the breakout star of the 2020 NBA postseason and helped lead the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, so it is no surprise that he has drawn trade interest from other teams in recent weeks. At this point, however, it does not sound like he is going anywhere.

Greg Sylvander of Five on the Floor reported on Thursday that the Heat have had trade discussions with the Houston Rockets surrounding James Harden. While the Heat are almost certainly interested, Sylvander says they have not yet shown a willingness to include Herro in any potential deal.

It seems unlikely that Herro would be considered an untouchable piece, especially if the Heat had an opportunity to acquire Harden. Numerous reports have indicated that the Rockets have placed an extraordinarily high asking price on Harden, so they probably informed the Heat they would want Herro, high draft picks and then some.

Harden is said to have added the Heat to his list of preferred trade destinations, which means he has now given the Rockets a wish list that consists of at least four teams.

A report last month claimed the Heat were open to trading Herro for another top player, so it’s hard to believe he would be completely off-limits in Harden talks.

Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the playoffs for the Heat. He averaged 13.5 points per game during the regular season